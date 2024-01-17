Juventus is facing increased competition in the race to sign Atalanta’s Ederson, with Newcastle United entering the fray.

The Brazilian midfielder has been performing impressively in Serie A since joining Atalanta from Salernitana. Juventus has been closely monitoring him and may consider making a move for his signature in the upcoming summer transfer window.

However, Newcastle United has now emerged as a contender for Ederson’s signature. The Magpies, having lost Sandro Tonali and potentially facing the departure of Bruno Guimaraes, are actively seeking to strengthen their midfield options. Ederson is viewed as a player who could enhance their squad, and according to Tuttomercatoweb, one of their executives recently attended a game to observe the Brazilian midfielder in action for Atalanta.

Juve FC Says

Newcastle has enjoyed shopping in Serie A, so we must take their interest seriously.

This also means Atalanta will ask for more money to sell the midfielder, knowing he is wanted by a suitor with money to spend.

Ederson could play a key role is deciding where his future lies and if he wants to remain in Serie A, he could join us instead of Newcastle United.