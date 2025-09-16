Juventus were reportedly among the clubs considering a move for Ademola Lookman during the last transfer window. The Nigerian forward had expressed a desire to leave Atalanta and went on strike after being denied a transfer. This situation has come as a surprise for a player who helped Atalanta win the Europa League in 2024, yet the club is keen for him to return to playing and resume his duties on the pitch.

Lookman’s Current Situation

Despite the closure of the transfer window, Lookman continues to seek a move and is reportedly considering leaving during the January transfer window. Several clubs remain interested in securing his services, demonstrating that his talent is still highly valued. Juventus had seen him as an ideal player to strengthen their attack as they pursue trophies in the current campaign, and January could offer another opportunity for them to secure his signature.

The situation is particularly complex given Lookman’s previous contributions to Atalanta, including their Europa League triumph, which makes his desire to leave unexpected. Atalanta are reportedly making efforts to reintegrate him into the squad and encourage him to return to competitive action. However, Lookman’s determination to pursue a transfer highlights ongoing tension between his ambitions and the club’s current plans.

(Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

Juventus Reassess Their Plans

A report on Tuttojuve claims that the arrivals of Edon Zhegrova and Lois Openda on the final day of the transfer window have ended Juventus’ interest in Lookman. With both players joining, the club now believes it has sufficient attacking depth to compete for trophies and does not need to sign him. Juventus feel confident in their current squad composition and are focusing on maximising the contributions of Zhegrova and Openda for the remainder of the season.

While Lookman remains a highly talented and versatile attacker, his immediate future is uncertain. Atalanta are likely to continue efforts to get him back on the pitch, while interested clubs may monitor the January transfer window as a potential opportunity to secure his services. Juventus, meanwhile, are concentrating on ensuring its current squad is well-prepared to achieve success in both domestic and European competitions.