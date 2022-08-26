Juventus has decided: Arthur Melo must leave the club in this transfer window.

The Brazilian midfielder has been injury-prone and ineffective for much of his time in Turin, and Juve is determined to offload him.

The Bianconeri held talks with Valencia, but the Spanish side can only pay 25% of his salary while he plays for them on loan.

The midfielder’s insistence that he would not take a pay cut means the deal was impossible at the time.

Juve hopes more suitors emerge for him, and that means they will keep him transfer-listed.

A report on Calciomercato insists they are not giving up on offloading him, and they have made him one player that must leave.

They will keep offering him out until the end of this transfer window.

Juve FC Says

It is sad that Arthur has remained on our books until now, and this shows every club knows his injury record.

The Brazilian has been a terrible acquisition, and we should be prepared to take a huge loss when he eventually leaves the club.

With a few more days left before the window closes, the reality is that we might be stuck with him for the rest of yet another campaign.