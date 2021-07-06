Juventus not in a hurry to decide Ronaldo’s future

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future has been the biggest issue at Juventus this summer as the Bianconeri continues to deal with the uncertainty surrounding where he would play next season.

The Portuguese attacker is by far the highest earner at the club and selling or releasing him will save them a lot of money.

He has interest from the likes of PSG and Manchester United, but it seems both clubs are not as serious as Juventus would like.

While they are keen to know what happens next with the attacker, Calciomercato says the Bianconeri are relaxed about the situation and they aren’t in a hurry to decide on his future.

The club is waiting on him to choose what he wants, but they are also going to wait for a good offer before they will allow him to leave.

Ronaldo’s wages might be too much for Juventus, but the attacker scores the goals to justify why he should remain in Turin.

He would certainly be a valuable member of the Juventus squad if he stays and he would also continue to perform well if he joins another club.

The report adds that the suggestion that his agent, Jorge Mendes, could be working on an extension of his Juve contract might be discussed in the next meeting, but Juve isn’t thinking in that direction at the moment.