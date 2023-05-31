As we reported yesterday, Bayern Munich might decide to offer Juventus the services of Sadio Mané in an exchange deal that sees Dusan Vlahovic making the move in the opposite direction.

Neither attacker enjoyed a memorable campaign this season, so changing air would offer an opportunity for both men to reignite their playing careers.

But according to TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri have decided to reject the proposal.

As the source explains, Juventus consider Mané to be too old for the club’s project, while his wage demands will be beyond the club’s current parameters.

Therefore, the Italians will be looking for younger and less expensive profiles for next season, especially after missing out on Champions League football.

The 31-year-old had only joined the Bavarian giants last season following a memorable stint at Liverpool, but he hasn’t been able to showcase his best levels at the Allianz Arena, with injuries and controversial episodes marring his first campaign in German football.

Juve FC say

Despite his relatively advanced age, Mané probably still has several good years in the tank. But at the moment, the financial demands would be the biggest obstacle.

Moreover, the Senegalese winger would probably prefer to remain at Bayern or join a new club that will feature in the Champions League rather than signing for Juventus amidst their current troubles on and off the pitch.