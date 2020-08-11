All Stories, Transfer News

Juventus not interested in Sandro Tonali

August 11, 2020

Juve’s interest in Sandro Tonali is seemingly at and end, according to a reliable report from Italy.

The Bianconeri had reportedly renewed their interest in the Brescia midfielder following the arrival of Andrea Pirlo as new Juve coach.

Goal Italia’s Juventus correspondent Romeo Agresti reports that the club have dropped out of the race to sign the youngster, leaving Inter the leading contenders to sign him.

Tuttomercatoweb journalist Giovanni Albanese also reports that Inter are in the lead, having held positive talks with both Brescia and Tonali’s entourage.

 

