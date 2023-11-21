In recent days, emerging stories claimed that Juventus and Atletico Madrid could be working on a blockbuster exchange deal involving three players.

According to El Mundo Deportivo via ilBianconero, the Colchoneros have set their sights on Dusan Vlahovic and are preparing to offer the services of two of their players in exchange for the Serbian.

The two stars happen to be Alvaro Morata and Rodrigo De Paul. Both of them have been heavily linked with Juventus over the past years. The striker already had two stints in Turin between 2014 and 2016 and again between 2020 and 2022.

Nevertheless, TuttoJuve journalist Massimo Pavan insists that the Bianconeri have no intention of parting ways with the bomber, at least not on these terms.

The Italian journalist believes Juventus won’t deprive themselves of one of their biggest assets in exchange for two older players. Morata turned 31 in October while De Paul is 29.

So as Pavan tells it, Juventus are only willing to sell their 23-year-old striker if they were to receive a lucrative offer in the region of 80 million euros.

Moreover, the Italian giants would prefer a cash-only operation rather than a player exchange.

The Serbian joined the Bianconeri in January 2022 on a ground-shattering transfer from Fiorentina.

While he certainly had his moments in Turin, he’s yet to display the consistent goal-scoring form showcased during his time in Tuscany.

This season, Vlahovic started the campaign on a bright note, scoring four goals in the earlier rounds, but he hasn’t been able to find the back of the net recently.