Juventus not interested in Vidal

Juventus are not interested in bringing Arturo Vidal back to Turin, despite reports from the Chilean media.

The 33-year-old midfielder left Juve in 2015 to join Bayern Munich before making the switch to Spain to join Barcelona.

After two years in Catalonia, the Chilean international is reportedly expected to leave as he no longer is part of the clubs plans.

A report from Dale Albo had suggested that new Juve coach Andrea Pirlo and goalkeeper Gianluigi had called Vidal, asking him to return to Turin and be part of the new Bianconeri Coaches plans.

Goal Italia’s Juventus correspondent Romeo Agresti has denied the reports, insisting that according to his information, Juve do not have any interest in a reunion for Vidal.

The Chilean spent four seasons with the Old Lady, winning the Serie A title in each of his seasons in black and white.