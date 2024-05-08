Manchester United has been linked with a move for Gleison Bremer for several months, and as the end of the season draws close, it seems Juventus will lose him to the Premier League club.

Bremer is one of the most dominant defenders in the Italian top flight, and the Brazilian is capable of delivering top performances for any club.

Juve wants him to stay as they seek to build their defence around the former Torino man.

However, United is also serious about adding him to their squad, which means Juventus might be forced to cash in on him in the summer.

Despite Juventus being unwilling to lose Bremer, even though he could be used to secure Mason Greenwood’s signing.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals that instead of sending Bremer to United, Juventus is considering sending Samuel Iling-Junior the other way in their bid to sign Greenwood.

Juve FC Says

Bremer has been an important part of the small progress we have made since he moved to the club, and the smart thing to do is to keep him in our group beyond this term.

However, every player has a price and we can sign someone like Riccardo Calafiori as his replacement for a cheaper fee if he leaves.