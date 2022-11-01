Since joining the club in 2015, Alex Sandro has always been a regular starter at Juventus – for better or worse.

During his early years in Turin, most observers ranked the Brazilian amongst the best in the world in his position, but his best days are now far behind.

The 31-year-old’s contract will expire at the end of the season, and it appears that this will indeed mark the end of his stint with the Old Lady.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus have made up their mind, deciding against renewing Alex Sandro’s deal.

Although the former Porto man has displayed some signs of improvement lately, especially while serving in a more central position, it remains insufficient.

As the source explains, the left-back currently earns 6 million euros as net wages per season, and his agent would pick up a lucrative commission (1.8 million) when signing a renewal.

Therefore, Juventus prefer to invest these figures elsewhere, by adding a younger replacement to the fold.

Juve FC say

For the club’s sake, we hope that Sandro manages to pull off decent enough performances, as the squad is particularly thin at the back.

However, the time for change has been long overdue, and the Bianconeri need to pick up a capable replacement while bringing back at least one between Luca Pellegrini and Andrea Cambiaso in order to bolster the squad’s depth.