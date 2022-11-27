Juventus not planning to renew the contracts of departing players

Juventus seems to be in a revolution as the Bianconeri plans to reduce their squad’s average age.

They have seen how impressive young players can be with the performance of the likes of Nicolo Fagioli and Fabio Miretti impressing them.

The youngsters are at the start of their careers, but there are older players in the squad who are at the end of theirs.

The Bianconeri must decide on the future of the likes of Alex Sandro, Juan Cuadrado, Angel di Maria and Adrien Rabiot.

These players have expiring contracts and will be free agents at the end of this season.

Juve can renew their deal or allow them to walk away as free agents. A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals they will take the latter route.

It claims the Bianconeri have no plans to engage these players with new deals and will replace them with better options.

Juve FC Says

Apart from Rabiot, these players have reached the end of their careers and aren’t exactly doing so well for us.

Now is the time to replace them in the squad with players that will deliver for us for a very long time.

It would be smart if we start replacing them from the January transfer window.