Juventus not ready to give up on signing former Ajax man

Reports in England via Tuttojuve claims that Juventus is still very much in the race to sign Manchester United midfielder, Donny van de Beek.

The 23-year-old only moved to Old Trafford in the last transfer window, but it is already looking like a signing that was a mistake.

The Red Devils have more than enough central midfielders and those who questioned his move are now being proven right as he struggles for game time.

The former Ajax man could leave the club again after realising that he probably made a mistake moving in the first place.

He has been a target of Juventus since he was at Ajax and the Red Devils only beat the Bianconeri to his signature in the summer.

That doesn’t mean that Juve has given up the chase for his signature.

The report claims that Juventus remain very keen to sign him and the January transfer window might see the move happen.

However, it says that the Bianconeri are currently trying to learn if the midfielder is truly tired of life at Old Trafford and if he really wants to leave the club.

It remains unclear where he would fit in at Turin, but if Andrea Pirlo wants him, it is likely that he has a plan already.