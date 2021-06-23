Juventus not yet made a move for long term target but others have

Juventus has been linked with a move for Sassuolo’s impressive midfielder, Manuel Locatelli.

The Italy international is expected to join them this summer after they watched him for most of the last campaign.

He has taken his fine form to Euro 2020 where he has been one of the leading stars for the Italian national team.

The former Milan man is now attracting the attention of more clubs around Europe and the Sassuolo director Giovanni Carnevali has revealed that clubs on the continent have been requesting to sign him.

He, however, added that there is a scheduled meeting between them and Juventus where they will discuss the signature of Locatelli and some of their younger players.

He claims that they made an important investment in signing the midfielder from Milan and they are keen to make a good profit when they eventually sell him.

“At the moment, we have only received requests from abroad for Locatelli,” director general Carnevali told TRC via Football Italia.

“I can confirm that we will meet with Juventus over the next few days, I think also to talk about Locatelli, but above all about our and their young players.

“Locatelli has made huge progress during these years at Sassuolo, above all in terms of his character. We signed him from Milan for €12m, an important sum for a club like ours.

“Now the most important thing is to leave him in peace to focus on Italy, then the future will also depend a great deal on what his ideas are.”

Juve has to spend the money soon if they are serious about signing him considering the competition they are facing for his signature.