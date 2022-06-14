Juventus has been struggling to keep Matthijs de Ligt in their team in this transfer window.

The defender remains one of the world’s best young talents in his position, and clubs are not even worried that he plays for a big club.

Juve has been reducing their salary offerings to key players recently, and De Ligt will likely be affected when he signs a new deal with the club.

However, the defender might not accept that, and Juve is facing a tough summer of decision making.

They might have to sell him now to avoid losing him on a cheap or for nothing.

Corriere dello Sport reports that they are now under pressure to keep him, with almost all European big boys eyeing a move for the former Ajax captain.

Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid, PSG, and Barcelona are all in the running to poach him from Juve.

If you have a top player in your squad, you must expect the top sides on the continent to circle.

De Ligt has done very well in the short time he has spent at Juve, and the club knows his quality.

If we cannot afford to keep him on an improved deal, now is the best time to allow him to leave Turin.