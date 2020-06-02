All Stories, Transfer News

Juventus now favourites for Aouar

June 2, 2020

Juventus are now the favourites to sign Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Houssem Aouar because of Manchester City’s Champions League ban.

French publication L’Equipe report that the Ligue 1 side are ready to put Aouar on the market this summer to help them generate a healthy profit, given he came through the clubs academy.

Juve were reportedly in a head-to-head race with Manchester City, however the Bianconeri now have an advantage over their rivals.

The two-year Champions League ban imposed by UEFA for Financial Fair Play violations is expected to have a knock on impact on their transfer activity as well as on their existing squad.

The 21-year-old French midfielder has enjoyed a breakthrough season for Les Gones, scoring none goals and providing seven assist this season.

Lyon are expected to face Juve in the second-leg of the Champions League last 16 in August.

