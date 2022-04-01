Juventus now has doubts about landing Serie A star

Juventus is now doubting if they should splash the cash on Nicolo Zaniolo ahead of the next transfer window.

The attacker has been linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium, with several reports tipping him to be the replacement for the outgoing Paulo Dybala.

The AS Roma attacker is one of Italy’s exciting players and he has a deal with the Giallorossi until 2024.

This means they can be relaxed about his future, but if Juve moves for him in the summer, they might do a deal with the Bianconeri.

Tuttojuve claims such a business transaction might not happen because Juve is now rethinking a move for him.

He is currently valued at 50m euros and the Bianconeri believe he is simply overrated at that price.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo is an exciting player to add to the Juve squad and an attacking trident with him, Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic could help the Bianconeri unlock many defences.

But he is simply not worth that much money and the Bianconeri should only sign him if it makes financial sense to do so.

If it doesn’t, there are other attacking talents in Serie A that we can sign to add quality to our squad.