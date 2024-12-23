Juventus finally ended their winless streak in Serie A with a 2-1 victory over Monza, giving fans a much-needed boost after a frustrating run of results. Despite struggling to win consistently this season, there is one major positive for the club—their remarkable unbeaten record in the league.

The Old Lady has found it challenging to capitalise on their dominance in matches, often settling for draws that have left fans longing for more decisive outcomes. However, Juventus has remained unbeaten in Serie A this term, showcasing their ability to stay resilient even when not at their best. According to Il Bianconero, this unbeaten streak now spans 26 league games, stretching back to the end of last season. This remarkable achievement makes Juventus the team with the longest active unbeaten run across Europe’s top five leagues.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

While maintaining such a streak is no small feat, it does not erase the need for Juventus to turn more of these games into victories. Draws may preserve their record, but they do little to advance the team’s ambitions of climbing the league table or challenging for titles. With one of the most talented squads in Serie A, there is no reason why Juventus should not aim for greater consistency and more dominant performances in the second half of the season.

Their defensive stability, which has been critical to their unbeaten run, is a major asset. However, fans and analysts alike agree that the team needs to be more clinical in attack to convert their control of matches into maximum points.

The win over Monza should serve as a turning point for the Bianconeri. If Juventus can build on this result and maintain their unbeaten streak while securing more wins, they may still achieve their objectives this season.