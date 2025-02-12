Some players need a lot of time to make an impact when they move to a new club, and we typically give them that time.

This is because, in a new environment, they have to make adjustments and settle in, but others hit the ground running as soon as they arrive at their new homes.

One such player is Randal Kolo Muani, who has been in brilliant form since he moved to Juventus in the January transfer window.

Muani’s sensational start for Juventus has quickly endeared him to the fans, who, impressed by his clinical volleys and game-changing goals, will be tempted to explore betting welcome offers to back him to continue his goalscoring form

The Bianconeri needed another striker to avoid over-reliance on Dusan Vlahovic, and Muani answered their call.

The Frenchman is a brilliant player, and he continues to do well after joining, making it clear that DV9 has to find a new home.

Juventus would not have the appetite to continue talks with Vlahovic about extending his contract, and the Serbian is set to spend a long time on the bench.

Muani offers Juventus more. He is not Joshua Zirkzee, but he is certainly much better suited to Thiago Motta’s system than Vlahovic.

The Frenchman has the legs to run and the technique to hit the back of the net from inside the box and out of it.

This makes him a special addition to a Juventus squad that has relied on Vlahovic to score easy goals.

His first strike against Como demonstrates that he can do it on his own when sent through on goal, even if he is not so close to the goalkeeper.

Juventus are getting their season back on track after he inspired their first back-to-back wins since November, and Muani is the player the Bianconeri must keep fit.

Injuries have been a problem for them this term, but they have to protect the PSG loanee and ensure he plays their remaining games for the rest of the season.

This is important because his goals will help them find success when the term ends, and he has demonstrated that he has a lot of them in his boots.

Vlahovic has eight goals in the league all season, while Muani has five in three league games, so there is no question that he has to start all the matches now.

But Motta has to be careful not to overwork the Frenchman, and the manager must design a plan to keep him fresh before their matches.

He also should not be required to do too much defensive work during games, which will preserve his energy in matches.