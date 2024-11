This situation has become even more concerning with Dusan Vlahovic potentially joining the injury list. The Serbian forward, who has been the team’s sole striker this season, was substituted late in Serbia’s match against Denmark after experiencing pain in his thigh. While the full extent of his injury will only be known after medical tests in Turin, the prospect of losing Vlahovic adds to Juventus’ woes.

The Bianconeri had chosen to retain Milik while selling Moise Kean earlier in the season, a decision that now appears questionable given the current predicament. Without Milik and potentially Vlahovic, Juventus is staring at a significant problem in attack, particularly with the January transfer window still over a month away. Fans have been vocal about their concerns, questioning the club’s decision-making and reliance on players with known fitness issues.

Juventus is reportedly unwilling to rush Milik’s recovery, prioritising his long-term fitness over a quick return. This measured approach, while prudent, leaves the team vulnerable in the immediate future. The potential unavailability of their primary attacking options could force Juventus to improvise tactically. Manager Thiago Motta might have to explore alternative solutions, such as deploying wingers or attacking midfielders in central roles to compensate for the lack of strikers.

The current situation underscores the urgency for Juventus to act decisively in the upcoming transfer window. The club will likely prioritise signing a reliable forward to strengthen its squad depth. Until then, Juventus must rely on resilience and tactical adaptability to navigate a challenging period that could shape the remainder of their season.