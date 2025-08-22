Juventus appear to be approaching a challenging situation regarding Dusan Vlahovic, as the Serbian striker could be forced to remain at the club and see out the final year of his contract. Despite being one of the most important players at the Allianz Stadium, Vlahovic’s future has been a point of concern for the Bianconeri for several months.

The club has been actively seeking a buyer for Vlahovic throughout the summer transfer window, fully aware that he is entering the last year of his deal. Juventus are determined to avoid losing the striker on a free transfer next summer, yet the reality of the market has made a sale increasingly difficult. Interest in the player has been limited, and no agreement has materialised despite extensive negotiations with several clubs.

Transfer Challenges

In recent weeks, AC Milan was rumoured to be interested in adding Vlahovic to their squad, but no deal could be reached, and the club have instead moved to sign Victor Boniface. Napoli has also been searching for a striker this summer, but they have reportedly ruled out pursuing the Juventus forward. The lack of domestic interest has left the club relying on a last-minute opportunity, hoping that a foreign team might show interest in the closing weeks of the transfer window, similar to the way Federico Chiesa was moved previously.

Juventus are aware that retaining Vlahovic for another season may be the only option if no buyer emerges. While he remains a valuable asset on the pitch, the club must balance his contributions with the risk of losing leverage due to the approaching end of his contract. The situation has created a tense atmosphere within the squad, as fans and management alike are aware of the potential consequences of failing to secure a transfer.

Looking Ahead

According to Il Bianconero, the club is hoping for a late miracle to resolve the situation, with the hope that a foreign team will step in and complete a deal before the window closes. If no agreement is reached, Juventus could face the prospect of keeping Vlahovic for the remainder of his contract, which may complicate squad planning for the upcoming season.

While the outcome remains uncertain, it is clear that Juventus are determined to find a solution and avoid losing the striker for nothing. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether the Bianconeri can finally secure a transfer or if they will be required to integrate Vlahovic back into the squad for the upcoming campaign.