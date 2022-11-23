Juventus is keen to finish the signing of Rick Karsdorp in the coming weeks so he can play for them in the second half of the season.

The right-back has been banished from the Roma first team after Jose Mourinho accused him of being a traitor.

Juve likes the Dutchman and is keen to add him to Max Allegri’s squad by the next transfer window.

Karsdorp could join them on loan for the rest of the season and earn a permanent transfer when the campaign ends.

However, Juve is not the only club looking to sign him, with a report on Tuttomercatoweb revealing Olympique Marseille, Inter Milan and Bologna are also keen.

Juve FC Says

Karsdorp is one of the finest right-backs in the league, which is why these clubs have an interest in him.

We are the biggest among them and should win the race for his signature, but Roma might not want to sell him to a fellow top-four rival.

If that is the case, we must prepare to lose him and target someone else for the role.

This World Cup provides a good chance to scout for a new right-back whom we can sign at the end of the competition.