Juventus now know how long Morata and Dybala will be out

Juventus has been handed a small boost on the injury front with Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata expected to be out of action for less than a month.

Both players were injured in Juventus’ last match against Sampdoria and the club has been waiting to know how long they would be out.

Dybala left the pitch in tears in the first half and they feared that he may have suffered the reoccurrence of one of his long-term injuries.

However, Tuttomercatoweb reports that the Argentinian has only suffered an elongation of the semitendinosus muscle of the left thigh.

The injury will keep him out of action for the international break, but he is expected to be back after it and could feature when Juve plays AS Roma on the 17th of October.

Morata suffered a low-grade hamstring injury and it will keep him out for a little longer than Dybala.

But he could return three days after the Argentinian to face Zenit Saint Petersburg in the Champions League or at most by the 24th of next month.

Both attackers have started this season well and they were both the club’s top scorers before their latest injury setbacks.

Massimiliano Allegri will hope other attackers at the club will score the goals that they need for now.