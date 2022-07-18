Juventus has been linked with a move for Gabriel Magalhaes in this transfer window as they get closer to selling Matthijs de Ligt to Bayern Munich.

The Dutchman has agreed to personal terms with the Germans, and they are close to striking an agreement with Juve.

This has made Juve serious about signing a replacement for him, and Gabriel is firmly on their radar.

The Brazilian has established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet at Arsenal.

But Juve is still keen to replace De Ligt with the former Lille man, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The report claims Arsenal will sell him for the best price and they have asked Juve to pay 47m euros to get his signature.

Although the Bianconeri will make a lot of money from selling De Ligt, the report still claims they consider Arsenal’s asking price too high.

Juve FC Says

Gabriel would be a good addition to our squad and he is probably worth buying for almost 50m euros.

He plays in arguably the best league in the world and still delivers world-class performances.

A move to Turin could even make him better and he is young enough to stay with us for the long term.