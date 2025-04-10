David Hancko is one of the players Juventus has been monitoring for an extended period as they seek to strengthen their squad. The Bianconeri had a keen interest in adding the Slovakian defender to their ranks earlier this year. In January, Juventus made an attempt to secure his services, engaging in discussions with Feyenoord. However, the Dutch club were unwilling to part ways with Hancko at that time, and the two sides were unable to reach an agreement.

As a result, Hancko remained with Feyenoord, but his performances have continued to attract interest from some of Europe’s top clubs. Not only Juventus, but also Atlético Madrid and Liverpool have added the central defender to their respective shopping lists, indicating growing competition for his signature.

With the summer transfer window approaching, Feyenoord is expected to be more open to the idea of selling Hancko. As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, the club has already set an asking price of €30 million for the defender. Feyenoord believes this figure is reasonable and is confident that a bidding war could drive up the price before they decide to part ways with the player.

For Juventus, the upcoming transfer window could present an ideal opportunity to make a serious move for Hancko. The club’s interest in him remains strong, particularly if the defenders currently on loan to the club are to depart. As Juventus look to reinforce their defensive options, Hancko remains a top target.

The Slovakian has long been on Juventus’ radar, and the club’s ongoing pursuit of him signals their intent to strengthen the squad for the challenges ahead. As the summer approaches, it is expected that Juventus will once again engage with Feyenoord to finalise a deal for the highly sought-after defender.

With the competition intensifying, Juventus will need to act quickly if they are to secure Hancko’s signature and bolster their defensive line for the forthcoming season.