Juventus now know how much they must pay for Icardi

PSG has set an asking price of 30m euros for Mauro Icardi amidst interest from Juventus.

The Bianconeri need new goal-scorers, and they have targeted the Argentinian.

He previously played for Inter Milan, where he dominated Serie A, and he could reignite that form if he returns to Italy.

Calciomercato.it says PSG needs to sell 100m euros worth of players to balance their books by July.

They have now placed some of their stars on the transfer market, and Icardi is one of them.

The striker can move to Juve if the Bianconeri pays 30m euros, which represents a steal considering his pedigree.

Juve FC Says

At 30m euros, Juve should be happy to sign Icardi from PSG, but the former Inter man isn’t getting any younger.

He would be 29 by February and would be closer to the end of his career. That is enough to cast doubt over his long-term performance.

However, the Bianconeri can test the waters by signing him on loan for the second half of this season with an option to make the transfer permanent if they consider him to be worth it.

If we can get the best out of our current options this year, and sign Dusan Vlahovic in the summer, that would be a much better scenario.