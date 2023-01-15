Juventus now know what the asking price is for Ivan Fresneda

Juventus has been told how much Ivan Fresneda will cost them as the Bianconeri target the young Spaniard.

Juve needs new men and has targeted youngsters in recent transfer windows, which makes a move for Fresneda a sensible transfer.

The Bianconeri have scouted the Real Valladolid man a number of times recently and they will move to add him to their squad for the right price.

The 18-year-old is already on the radar of other top European sides and it is just a matter of time before he leaves his present employers.

Valladolid knows they have a top player on their hands and a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the Spaniards have set an asking price of 15m euros for his signature.

They believe that the fee will be good enough for anyone who wants the youngster in their group.

Juve FC Says

Fresneda is still very young and has room for improvement, which makes this fee a fair valuation.

The market for players is very inflated nowadays and if we do not pay that money, someone else will.

Fresneda will also be patient and continue developing where he is for now unless we strike an agreement with his present employers.