Juventus now know who they will face in Coppa Italia Round of 16

Juventus will enter the Coppa Italia at the Round of 16 stages and have been drawn against Sampdoria as reported by Football Italia.

Juventus won the competition last season and has always reached at least the final in most of the last decade.

Max Allegri has already won the competition on four occasions for the Bianconeri and would look to earn another one this season.

Sampdoria defeated Torino last night to set up the game against the Bianconeri and will now look to beat another Turin club.

Both sides have already met this season when Juve earned a 3-2 win against I Blucerchiati at the Allianz Stadium.

This has been a poor season for Juve in Serie A, but Allegri knows his team needs to end the campaign on a high.

The second half gives them the chance to put in better performances in all competitions and winning the Coppa Italia would be a major positive.

Winning the trophy and the Super Cup are the major achievements of Andrea Pirlo last season.

This Juve team still has enough quality to match that, but the players have to do better than they have done so far to win any trophy.

Sampdoria is struggling in Serie A, but the Coppa Italia usually brings out the best in clubs in the bottom half of the table.