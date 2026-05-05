Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Sassuolo midfielder Ismael Koné and have now been informed of the potential cost of securing his services in the summer. The Bianconeri are not alone in their pursuit, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan also monitoring the player’s situation closely.

Koné has enjoyed an impressive campaign, establishing himself as one of Sassuolo’s most influential performers. His contributions have been key as the club has adapted well in their first season back in the top flight following promotion from the second division.

Strong season attracts attention

Juventus have worked hard to maintain a solid run of form this season, but they are equally focused on strengthening their squad for the future. Identifying emerging talents such as Koné aligns with their long-term strategy of building a competitive and balanced team.

As one of the most prominent clubs in Italy, Juventus remain an attractive destination for many players, and it is widely believed that Koné would be open to making the move. His development and consistent performances have made him a desirable target for several top sides.

The growing interest from rival clubs further underlines his rising profile, setting the stage for a competitive transfer battle in the coming months.

Valuation and transfer considerations

As reported by Calciomercato, Koné is currently valued at around 30 million euros. Juventus are expected to explore the possibility of negotiating a lower fee, particularly given its established relationship with Sassuolo.

However, the report also indicates that the midfielder has a release clause set at 35 million euros. Should Juventus choose to bypass negotiations, they would need to meet that figure to secure his signature directly.

The strong working relationship between the two clubs could play a role in facilitating discussions, potentially allowing Juventus to reach a more favourable agreement.

As the transfer window approaches, Juventus will need to decide how best to proceed, balancing financial considerations with their desire to strengthen the squad effectively.