Juventus now want to keep veteran days before his contract expires

Juan Cuadrado’s potential departure from Juventus seemed likely a few weeks ago, as the club planned to undergo a rebuilding phase without the experienced Colombian in their squad. Initially, it appeared that Juve would let his contract expire at the end of this month.

However, the situation has since changed. Juventus recently concluded a turbulent season that involved various legal battles, ultimately resulting in their failure to secure a place in the UEFA Champions League. As a result, the club now sees the value in retaining Cuadrado as an experienced figure in the dressing room, according to reports from Football Italia.

Juventus views Cuadrado as an important presence during their rebuilding process and considers him a valuable asset. As a result, they are considering offering him a new one-year contract, which would enable Max Allegri to rely on his services for one more season.

This change in perspective suggests that Juventus acknowledges the importance of Cuadrado’s experience and leadership qualities as they navigate their way forward.

Juve FC Says

Cuadrado is one of the most important members of our squad now and the attacker is one player we know can make things easier for younger players.

He played many games for us in the last campaign, which shows we still need him.

If we sign a younger replacement this summer, Cuadrado would feature only a few times in the next campaign and can leave when it ends.