Juventus’ transfer activities have gained momentum, with progress being made towards the sales of Denis Zakaria, Luca Pellegrini, Nicolo Rovella, and Koni de Winter.

The club had encountered difficulties in signing new players, partly due to struggles in offloading players who were deemed surplus to requirements. This prompted Juventus to list certain key players for potential transfer.

Among those considered for potential transfer were Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic, both integral figures in the club’s recent history and holding substantial value. The potential sale of either player was viewed as a means to generate funds that could be allocated to bolster other areas of the squad.

While Juventus explored options such as offering Vlahovic to Chelsea in exchange for Romelu Lukaku and fielding interest from various European clubs for Chiesa, a report from Tuttomercatoweb suggests that the club’s stance has shifted. With the progress made in selling other players, Juventus appears inclined to retain both Vlahovic and Chiesa in their squad.

This potential decision signifies a dynamic shift in the club’s transfer strategy, as they transition from considering sales of key players to retaining them, fueled by the improved outlook on player sales and bolstered by their intrinsic value to the team.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic and Chiesa are two players who could be key men for us if we are to win the league this season.

However, replacing DV9 with Lukaku is still not a bad idea in the short term as the Belgian has more experience in winning trophies and could make it easier for us to return to success.