Paul Pogba’s tenure at Juventus has been marked by considerable frustration, with the French midfielder spending a significant portion of his time on the sidelines. Despite returning to training ahead of pre-season, he lacked the necessary fitness to partake in any of the team’s preparation matches.

Pogba has received preferential treatment from both coaches and executives, a contrast to how Leonardo Bonucci was swiftly removed from the team’s plans. Nevertheless, the clock is ticking for Pogba as his situation evolves.

Cristiano Giuntoli, known for his willingness to make challenging decisions, is on the verge of a significant choice regarding Pogba’s future. A report from Calciomercato indicates that Juventus is now open to accepting an offer of approximately 10 million euros for Pogba, with clubs from Saudi Arabia expected to express interest in acquiring him.

In the event that Pogba does not depart from the Allianz Stadium during this summer transfer window, the club plans to explore options to reduce his wages. Despite being one of the highest earners in the Turin squad, he has struggled to substantiate his hefty salary with consistent appearances on the field.

Juve FC Says

Pogba is one of the finest players on our books, but it means nothing when he cannot step on the pitch and prove his worth to us.

The midfielder is one man we expect to see more from, so the club must make the tough calls on his future.