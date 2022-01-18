Juventus now wants to sign this Bundesliga star this month

Juventus remains in the hunt for midfield reinforcements after watching the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot struggle in the first half of the season.

The Bianconeri have an important second half of this campaign to play. Adding some new players to Max Allegri’s squad might be very helpful to them.

One name that reports have linked with a move to Turin for much of this season is Denis Zakaria.

The Borussia Monchengladbach man is out of a contract at the end of this season and could move to Turin for free in the summer.

That seemed to be the plan of the Bianconeri as he continues to shine in the German Bundesliga.

However, it seems that has changed as Calciomercato reports that Juve has returned to push to sign him soon.

He could still move to the Allianz Stadium in the summer, but the Bianconeri is pushing to get the deal done now.

Juve FC Says

Adding Zakaria to our squad this month would be great considering how poor we have looked in midfield.

The Switzerland international has proven to be one of the reliable midfielders in Europe recently and should do a job at the Allianz Stadium.

However, it might be very important that we offload the likes of Ramsey and Rabiot before we can add a new man to the group.

This is because an unnecessarily big squad could become a problem to Max Allegri.