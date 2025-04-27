Juventus are examining their options on the market as they reportedly reflect on life without Andrea Cambiaso.

Not so long ago, the Italy international was considered ‘untouchable’ at the club due to his influential displays either in his original role as a left-back, or in any other position he was asked to fill.

Nevertheless, the versatile star hasn’t been the same since December when he began to be bothered by an ankle problem.

This issue has already caused a few stops, while the 25-year-old’s displays haven’t been too mesmerising as of late.

Therefore, many believe Juventus are willing to consider offers for Cambiaso in the summer, especially if they fail to qualify for the Champions, which could make it more of a necessity than a choice.

Over the past few months, Manchester City’s interest in the Italian has been well-documented. Pep Guardiola’s club tried to secure his signature already in January after parting ways with Kyle Walker.

While the Cityzens couldn’t seal the deal in January, they’re still expected to launch a new attempt in the summer, but they could also face competition from their rivals Liverpool who are also searching the market for a new full-back.

So according to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri have identified two players as possible replacements.

The first is Nuno Tavares, a 25-year-old Portuguese left-back who took Serie A by storm earlier this season before being halted by injuries.

Lazio have an obligation to buy the player from Arsenal for 5 million euros (with the Gunners retaining a 40% sell-on fee), but the Biancocelesti would consider an immediate sale for the right price.

But as we all know, dealing with Lazio president Claudio Lotito is seldom easy, so Juventus could also resort to Club Brugge left-back Maxim De Cuyper.

The 24-year-old Belgian has become a regular feature for club and country, and he was one of several Brugge stars who stole the headlines for their exploits in the Champions League, especially after eliminating Atalanta in the play-off round.