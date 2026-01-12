After days of negotiations with Liverpool, Juventus are ready to make their first official offer for Federico Chiesa.

The Bianconeri have recognised the need to sign an attacking player who can fill in for Kenan Yildiz when necessary, as the current squad lacks a natural backup for the Turkish star.

Therefore, Luciano Spalletti and Giorgio Chiellini have suggested a rather familiar option, one who had already spent four years at Continassa.

Juventus agree to key Liverpool condition as Federico Chiesa talks progress

While Chiesa’s return to Juventus initially began as a mere idea, it has now emerged as a concrete possibility, as all parties would welcome the move.

However, the Bianconeri must still find some common ground with Liverpool regarding the formula of the transfer.

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The Serie A giants were hoping to sign the 28-year-old on an initial loan deal with the option to buy him at the end of the season, whereas the Reds are seeking an arrangement that guarantees a sale.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus could concede to this demand, agreeing to a loan with an obligation to buy, but only if this clause is tied to the player’s number of appearances.

After all, Chiesa’s recent campaigns have often been marred by recurring injury problems, so Damien Comolli and Co. don’t want to find themselves forced into buying a player who hardly featured for Spalletti’s team during the second half of the season.

Liverpool seeking €12M to part ways with Chiesa

The source also expects Juventus to submit an offer for the Euro 2020 winner in the next few days, even though Liverpool would be reluctant to let him leave before Mohamed Salah’s return from the African Cup of Nations next week.

As for the transfer fee, the reigning Premier League champions are reportedly aiming to recoup the €12 million they spent to sign Chiesa from Juventus in the summer of 2024.

Moreover, Juventus and Chiesa have yet to reach an agreement on personal terms. Nevertheless, the Turin-based newspaper believes this shouldn’t be a major issue given the player’s desire to rejoin his former employers.