After completing a loan move from RB Leipzig, Loic Openda will most probably seal a permanent transfer to Juventus at the end of the season.

The Bianconeri were hoping to complete the attacking department by bringing Randal Kolo Muani back, but they couldn’t find an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain, despite months of negotiations.

Therefore, the Serie A giants turned to Openda as an alternative solution, signing him on loan with an obligation to buy on deadline day.

Juventus must buy Loic Openda if they finish in the Top 10

In recent weeks, it has been suggested that the clause to buy the 25-year-old will be activated if Juventus avoids relegation at the end of the season.

However, Sport Mediaset journalist Orazio Accomando revealed that staying in Serie A isn’t enough to trigger the player’s permanent transfer. On the contrary, the Bianconeri must finish in the Top 10 of the Serie A table.

#Juventus, l’obbligo di riscatto di #Openda non è legato alla salvezza o al numero di presenze, ma al posizionamento dei bianconeri tra le prime 10 della classifica. @sportmediaset — Orazio Accomando (@OAccomando91) October 27, 2025

Moreover, the reporter insists that the player’s number of appearances is not a factor in the equation.

Even though the conditions aren’t as easy as initially claimed, Juventus are highly likely to end the season in the top half of the table, otherwise, it would be considered a sporting and financial calamity for the club.

How has Openda fared since landing in Turin

Loic Openda (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Openda has thus far made six appearances in Serie A, and two in the Champions League, but has yet to open his account for the Italian giants.

The Belgium international’s performances have come under great scrutiny after failing to inspire, but he managed to display signs of improvement as he started alongside Dusan Vlahovic in Wednesday’s 3-1 victory over Udinese.

Openda primarily plays as a striker, but his speed and versatility render him an option for wide positions.