While Teun Koopmeiners remains on top of the club’s shortlist, Juventus could still consider a move for his Atalanta teammate Ederson.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri remain obsessed with the Dutchman.

The 25-year-old has cemented himself as one of the most complete midfielders in Serie A while developing his weapons under the tutelage of Gian Piero Gasperini.

Koopmeiners marked his return from injury yesterday with a superb free-kick goal against Genoa. He now has six goals and three assists in 20 Serie A appearances this term.

As the Roman newspaper tells it, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli still considers the Netherlands international as a priority on the market.

However, the source insists that Atalanta have placed a hefty price tag on the back of their prized asset.

La Dea is asking for at least 40 million euros, while the price could rise to 50 million.

Therefore, the asking price could ward away the Bianconeri who could in this case turn their attention towards another Atalanta midfielder.

According to TuttoJuve journalist Massimo Pavan, Juventus are also monitoring Ederson who would cost around 30 million euros.

Just like Koopmeiners, the Brazilian can occupy several roles in midfield. He currently plays in a deeper position in Gasperini’s 3-4-1-2 formation, but still contributed with five Serie A goals this season.

The 24-year-old signed for the Orobici in 2022 following an impressive campaign at Salernitana. His contract with Atalanta runs until June 2026.