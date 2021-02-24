Juventus odds to land La Liga star is bettered by four other competitors

Reports have linked Juventus with several players ahead of the next summer transfer window as they prepare to back Andrea Pirlo again.

Very few of their targets come close to Sergio Ramos and he is one player that they remain keen to sign.

The problem is that almost all the top European teams want the Spanish international too as he struggles to agree on a new contract with Real Madrid.

The likes of Manchester United, PSG and Manchester City reportedly want to sign the veteran as well.

The betting analysts as cited by CalcioMercato have now placed odds on the chances of every team in the race to land him and it is not the best of reading for Juventus and their fans.

The report says Bianconeri and Milan are the two Italian teams looking to lure him to Serie A.

However, both are further down the list of teams to sign him at 9.0 odds.

The team with the best chance of landing him according to the analysis is PSG who have a 1.80 chance.

United has a 4.50 chance, City has a 6.0 chance and Madrid could also retain him with a 4.50 odd.