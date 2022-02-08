Juventus offer an official update on Chiellini’s latest injury

On Sunday night, Juventus welcomed Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria to the fold in an exciting evening at the Allianz Stadium.

But despite the impressive victory marked by the debutants’ goals, there was some concern amongst the fans when Giorgio Chiellini left the field during the second half in pain.

The captain was enjoying a solid performance against Hellas Verona, but had to leave his place for Daniele Rugani.

On Tuesday morning, the veteran defender underwent the required medical examinations at the J-medical center.

Few hours later, the club released an update via its official website, confirming that the player has indeed sustained a calf injury.

“Giorgio Chiellini underwent radiological scans at J | Medical today, which revealed a low-grade lesion of the deep musculature of the left calf,” reads the official statement.

Therefore, ilBianconero expects the Euro 2020 winner to be out for at least three weeks.

This effectively rules the 37-year-old out of the Coppa Italia quarter final tie against Sassuolo on Thursday, as well as the crucial Serie A encounter against Atalanta next Sunday.

Moreover, Chiellini will likely miss the Derby della Mole against Torino on February 18 and the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 at Villarreal on February 22.

His availability will also be doubtful to say the least for the last fixture of the month against Empoli on the 27th.