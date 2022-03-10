Juventus offer falls short of Ajax’s demands for a young midfielder

Ryan Gravenberch is emerging as Juventus’ key transfer target and the Bianconeri have even made an approach for him.

The 19-year-old is the latest Ajax star that is catching the attention of top clubs around Europe.

He looks set to leave the Netherlands by the end of this season and we can trust Mino Raiola to take him to a big club.

Juventus has a fine relationship with the super-agent, but the Bianconeri needs to reach an agreement with his club before convincing him to join them.

Max Allegri’s side has already opened talks with their Dutch counterparts, according to Calciomercato.

The report claims they are willing to offer 25m euros for his signature, but Ajax wants more.

Considering the number of suitors he has, they are confident that a club will pay good money for his signature.

They want to sell him for 35m euros.

Juve FC Says

Gravenberch is still just 19 and will offer Juve so many years of service which is why Ajax will hold out for a top fee.

If we believe in the value he will provide, then we need to see off competition from the top clubs to sign him.

Because if we don’t, another suitor will easily pay to sign him.