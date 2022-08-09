Juventus looks set to miss out on the signature of Luis Muriel as the Colombian seems too expensive for them.

The Bianconeri want to sign one more experienced striker to add to their squad in this transfer window.

Reports have linked several names with a move to the Allianz Stadium and one of them is Muriel.

The Colombian is an important player at Atalanta, but La Dea is prepared to allow him to leave them.

Juve sees him as an ideal replacement for Alvaro Morata, who seems destined to remain at Atletico Madrid for this campaign.

Atalanta wants 15m euros, but Calciomercato claims the Bianconeri can only offer around 10m euros.

The distance between both clubs does not seem much, but neither will make a compromise.

Newcastle has now entered the race, and the report claims his price tag does not scare the Englishmen and they will push on to sign him.

Juve FC Says

When you want to buy an important player at any club, you must be ready to splash the cash.

Juve has to know this, or else other clubs will beat us to most of our transfer targets.

Muriel is not the only striker we are targeting, but his experience in scoring against Serie A defences makes him a good player to consider signing.