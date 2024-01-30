Juventus attempted to salvage their underwhelming January transfer window with two signings but faced rejections.

In the first half of the season, the Bianconeri acknowledged the need for reinforcements in their squad during this month. Losing two crucial midfielders until the end of the campaign prompted the club to seek replacements.

Fans were hopeful that these additions would enhance an already fantastic season, but little improvement has been observed so far.

While Juve successfully secured the signing of Tiago Djalo to strengthen their defence, a move that surprised fans who did not consider this a position requiring reinforcements, their efforts to bolster the midfield faced setbacks.

Football Italia reports that Fiorentina rejected Juve’s move for Giacomo Bonaventura, despite Juventus being willing to include Fabio Miretti on loan as part of the deal.

Additionally, Udinese turned down Juve’s loan offer for Lazar Samardzic as it did not include a buy option, making the deal less attractive to the club.

Juve FC Says

No club sells its best players in the January transfer window, and we have left it too late for anyone to do business with us.

We now face the real prospect of going through the second half with no midfield reinforcements.

Our players must step up their performance to ensure we end the term well regardless of the outcome of this window.