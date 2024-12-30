Juventus have reportedly made an opening bid for Antonio Silva but they received a swift rejection from Benfica who weren’t tempted by the figures.

The Bianconeri are looking to sign a new centre-back to make up for Gleison Bremer’s absence as well as Danilo’s seemingly imminent departure, and the 21-year-old has been one of the main names on the club’s shortlist, alongside Fikayo Tomori and David Hancko.

The Serie A giants feel they stand a good chance at landing Silva, especially thanks to their good rapport with his agent Jorge Mendes. The Portugal international has lost his starting berth to Tomas Araujo and Nicolas Otamendi since the arrival of new head coach Bruno Lage at the start of the season, so he seemingly desires a move away from Lisbon.

Nevertheless, the Benfica manager has recently insisted that the club’s young jewels, including Silva, aren’t for sale, and that any suitor who wishes to buy one of them would have to activate the player’s release clause. In Silva’s case, that would be 100 million euros.

While Juventus certainly cannot afford this figure, they still attempted to test Benfica’s resolve with a decent, if not spectacular, opening bid.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Mazrio, the Bianconeri proposed a loan until the end of the season for 5 million euros with an option to buy the defender at the end of the season for 30 million euros.

Nevertheless, the Eagles weren’t impressed, so they were quick to turn down the offer, remaining true to the manager’s aforementioned words, at least for the time being.

Therefore, Di Marzio expects Juventus to reflect on the matter before coming up with a new and improved offer. But we can also expect Cristiano Giuntoli and his collaborators to simultaneously keep other tracks alive as they usually operate.