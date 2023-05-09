Juventus offer medical updates on De Sciglio following knee surgery

“This morning, Mattia De Sciglio underwent reconstruction surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee,” reads the official statement.

“The operation, performed at the Toniolo clinic in Bologna by Prof. Zaffagnini of the Rizzoli Orthopedic Institute, in the presence of the Juventus club doctor, Dr. Freschi, was a success.

“The player will begin rehabilitation in the coming days.”

At the moment, suggesting a timetable for the recovery remains premature, but De Sciglio will certainly be out of action for a considerable amount of time.

The versatile fullback started his career at Milan before reuniting with Max Allegri at Juventus in 2017. His current contract with the club runs until 2025.

This season, the Italian had also suffered an injury that kept him out of action for several weeks before the World Cup break, so he only made 25 appearances across all competitions.