Juventus offer players in exchange for Zaniolo

Juventus are continuing in their attempts to sign Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo this summer, offering players in exchange for the young talent.

The Giallorossi have been adamant that 21-year-old Zaniolo is not for sale this summer and that they wouldn’t be entertaining any offers.

Sportmediaset report that Juventus have made an offer that includes Federico Bernardeschi and on-loan defender Cristian Romero in exchange for Zaniolo.

Roma value the youngster at €60m and the report suggests that the inclusion of both players will help lower the fee, but the deal would still require some cash.