Juventus offer positive updates on Bentancur’s condition

Following his substitution at the 70th minute in the World Cup qualifier between Uruguay and Peru, some reports emerging from South America claimed that Rodrigo Bentancur sustained an injury, and will be out of action for a while.

Nonetheless, Tuttosport (via ilBianconero) believes otherwise, suggesting a much quicker recovery. The source says that the Juventus midfielder only received a slight knock and could be available soon enough.

The former Boca Juniors man might not be ready for the big clash against Napoli on the following weekend due to his late return from international duty. However, he could be back at Massimiliano Allegri’s disposal starting from the Champions League’s opening encounter against Malmo on September 14.

Bentancur is coming from an underwhelming campaign under Andrea Pirlo’s tutelage, and the start of the new season saw him whistled by his own fans while exiting the pitch following a disappointing display against Empoli at the Allianz Stadium.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri supporters are still hoping that the Uruguayan can soon find his best form again after being reunited with Allegri.

The 24-year-old’s swift return would be a boost for the midfield, with the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Arthur Melo remaining on the treatment table.