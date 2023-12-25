Juventus have confirmed that Manuel Locatelli and Alex Sandro have both avoided injuries after leaving the pitch prematurely against Frosinone.

The Brazilian veteran sustained a knock in the first half, forcing Max Allegri to make a substitution, bringing in Federico Gatti.

The Italian midfielder followed suit early in the second half following a collision with Enzo Barrenechea.

The two players underwent medical tests at the J-Medical Center to reveal the extent of their knocks.

Luckily, the results were reassuring, as no injuries were detected.

The Serie A giants released a statement confirming that Locatelli didn’t sustain another fracture. The former Sassuolo man had fractured his tenth rib last month.

As for Sandro, he only suffered a hamstring overload but avoided a muscular injury. Therefore, the 32-year-old might be set to rest for a week or two before resuming action.

“After the knock picked up in yesterday’s match against Frosinone, Manuel Locatelli underwent tests this morning at the J|Medical center that ruled out any fracture and confirmed an oblique contusion,” reads the statement as published on the official Juventus website.

“For Alex Sandro, meanwhile, an MRI scan on his right thigh ruled out muscular injuries and indicated a hamstring overload.