While the fans rejoiced following his comeback last summer, Moise Kean couldn’t recapture the magic of his original stint at Juventus, as he struggled for form, playing time and goals throughout the course of the last campaign.

Therefore, the Bianconeri are now looking to find a solution that would rid them of the striker’s services.

The 22-year-old rejoined the club on an initial two-year loan deal, but the Old Lady has an obligation to buy his outrights in 2023.

However, Federico Cherubini and company aren’t planning on waiting for another year, as they’re now adamant on offloading the Italy international in order to unlock the transfer market and make room for a new striker.

According to la Repubblica via ilBianconero, Juventus have offered Kean’s services for Roma.

The Giallorossi already have a solid center forward in Tammy Abraham, but perhaps they’d be interested in the Everton-owned attacker as a backup option.

The source also mentions that a return to Paris Saint Germain remains on the card for Kean. The young striker enjoyed a decent campaign on loan in the French capital back in 2020/21.

Thus, the Bianconeri could offer him as an exchange pawn for the Ligue 1 champions in a deal would see Leandro Paredes going in the opposite direction.

Kean contributed in five goals and three assists in his 32 Serie A appearances last season while mostly coming off the bench.