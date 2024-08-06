Juventus will reportedly offer the services of Arkadiusz Milik to Atalanta in their tireless attempts to lure Teun Koopmeiners.

The Bianconeri have been chasing the Dutchman for several months, but have yet to reach an agreement with La Dea who are requesting 60 million euros to part ways with their top star.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, the Turin-based giants still have a few tricks up the sleeve.

Cristiano Giuntoli and Co are preparing an offer worth 45 million euros in addition to a sell-on fee in case of a future resale. This clause has become the norm in today’s transactions, and the Bianconeri are looking to put it to good use.

Moreover, Juventus are willing to facilitate Milik’s transfer to Atalanta as an extra incentive.

The Europa League winners have been forced to resort to the market in search of a centre-forward following Gianluca Scamacca’s devastating ACL injury.

And as it happens, Juventus have the right profile at home, one that’s considered surplus to requirements.

As we all know by now, the club’s new coach Thiago Motta hasn’t included Milik in his plans for next season, so the Pole must find himself a new club.

The pink newspaper adds that the 30-year-old is a profile that Atalanta appreciate due to his physical and technical attributes, in addition to his Champions League experience.

So it remains to be seen if this new factor will prove sufficient to reach a happy end in the Koopmeiners tranfer saga.