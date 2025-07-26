Juventus are reportedly hoping to pull off a swap deal with Roma, trading the services of their midfielders Weston McKennie and Bryan Cristante.

The American is currently facing an uncertain future in Turin, as his contract will expire in less than a year.

The 26-year-old and his entourage had an agreement in principle with former Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli on a renewal, but it went up in smoke following the latter’s departure, as the club’s new General Director, Damien Comolli, doesn’t with to proceed with the same terms

Juventus looking for two midfielders this summer

Therefore, Juventus are currently searching the market for two midfielders: one as a replacement for Douglas Luiz, who is in open rebellion, and another who would take over from McKennie if the Texan were to leave.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Turin-based giants are looking to solve two problems in one operation by sending McKennie and bringing in a replacement through a swap deal with Roma.

(Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

As the pink newspaper explains, the Juventus management identified Cristante as a suitable candidate for his particular role.

The 30-year-old might not be the most inspiring for the fanbase, but Comolli and Co. are looking to restore the club’s habit of having a solid Italian core, which historically brought success to the club.

Why Juventus want to swap McKennie with Cristante

While some at the club had suggested they pursue Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini instead of his teammate, Comolli feels that Cristante possesses the required characteristics for the role.

The 30-year-old is a defensive midfielder who rose through the ranks of Milan. He then had spells at Benfica, Palermo and Atalanta, and has been plying his trade at the Stadio Olimpico since 2018.

The Euro 2020 winner has massive experience in Serie A, with 303 games under his belt. His contract with the Giallorossi will expire in 2027, making his market value somewhat close to McKennie’s. Although younger, the USMNT star is running on an expiring contract, making him available at a cut price.