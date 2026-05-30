As Juventus look to strengthen their squad ahead of next season, the Bianconeri continue to be linked with moves for several high-profile players as they seek to improve their options across the pitch.

After failing to secure a top-four finish, Juventus are expected to focus on recruiting players from clubs that have also missed out on qualification for the Champions League. This strategy could provide the club with a more realistic opportunity to attract quality additions during the summer transfer window.

Players currently competing at successful clubs may still be tempted by Juventus because of the club’s rich history and reputation. However, there is no guarantee that such factors alone will be enough to convince them to make the move, leaving the Turin side with significant work to do in the transfer market.

Juventus Explore Defensive Reinforcements

A new name has emerged as a potential target for Juventus, with TuttoJuve reporting that the Old Lady have been offered the opportunity to re-sign Radu Drăgușin.

The Romanian defender is currently on the books at Tottenham, and they are reportedly open to allowing him to leave during the upcoming transfer window.

The possibility of bringing Drăgușin back to Turin has reportedly attracted the attention of Juventus, who continue to assess options to strengthen their defensive department ahead of the new campaign.

Doubts Remain Over Potential Transfer

According to the report, Luciano Spalletti is not fully convinced about the proposed move, a factor that is currently slowing any progress towards a potential agreement.

The uncertainty surrounding the transfer means Juventus are unlikely to make a quick decision, with further discussions and evaluations expected before any formal steps are taken.

Over the coming weeks, a clearer picture should emerge regarding Juventus’ transfer plans and Tottenham’s willingness to part ways with the defender. Until then, the situation remains one to watch as the summer transfer market approaches.